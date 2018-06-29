Lovelytheband announces debut album “finding it hard to smile”

Lovelytheband has announced the details of their debut album. The 16 track collection is titled finding it hard to smile, and it’ll will arrive on August 3.

The album will feature lovelytheband’s hit single “broken,” which led Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart for a total of nine weeks. It also includes a new song called “alone time,” which is available now for digital download.

Lovelytheband recently wrapped a tour opening for Vance Joy and AWOLNATION, and they’ll launch their own headlining run August 15 in Toronto.

Here’s the finding it hard to smile track list:

“finding it hard to smile”

“pity party”

“make you feel pretty”

“broken”

“alone time”

“these are my friends”

“coachella”

“filling a void (interlude)”

“your whatever”

“maybe, i’m afraid”

“emotion”

“walk from here”

“stupid mistakes”

“make believe”

“i like the way”

“everything i could never say…to you”

