Jerry Seinfeld Says Roseanne Barr Firing Was “Overkill”

Jerry Seinfeld is defending fellow 90’s sitcom star Roseanne Barr… well, sort of.

In a recent interview, Seinfeld spoke about the cancellation of Roseanne’s show saying, “You don’t need to murder someone that’s committing suicide. I thought the firing was overkill. She’s already dead.”

So what does Seinfeld suggest they do? “Why can’t we get another Roseanne?” the comedian said. “There are other funny women that could do that part. You need to get the comic in there. I hate to see a comic lose a job.”

Despite Seinfeld’s suggestions, it’s already been announced that the network will create a spin-off of Roseanne… without Roseanne.

Do you agree with Seinfeld? Was the firing overkill or did it need to be done?