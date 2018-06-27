Jared Leto to star in “Spider-Man” spin-off film

ABC/Randy Holmes

Jared Leto is apparently jumping from DC to Marvel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman, who played The Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad, has signed on to star in Morbius, based on a character from the Spider-Man comic books.

First introduced in a 1971 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man, Morbius is a former scientist who develops vampiric abilities — lust for blood, fangs, superhuman strength — following a failed experiment to cure himself of a rare blood disease. He starts off as one of Spider-Man’s enemies, before developing into more of an anti-hero.

Like the upcoming Venom movie, Morbius is a Sony Pictures film set in the Spider-Man universe. It’ll be directed by Daniel Espinosa, who previously helmed 2012’s Safe House and 2017’s Life.

Meanwhile, Leto is also reportedly set to reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime in a standalone Joker film.

If you want to see Leto in person instead of onscreen, he’s currently touring the U.S. with Thirty Seconds to Mars in support on their new album, AMERICA.

