Jack White releasing audio from recent Third Man Records shows on vinyl

Earlier this year, Jack White played intimate shows at his Third Man Records stores in Nashville and Detroit to celebrate the release of his new solo album, Boarding House Reach. In the very likely event that you missed those shows, White is now releasing the audio recordings from both shows on vinyl.

The recordings will be available through White’s Third Man Records Vault subscription service. In addition to the vinyl, the package includes a trio of glossy photographs and a Jack White logo flag.

The deadline to subscribe in order to receive this package is July 31. Visit ThirdManRecords.com for more info.

White is currently touring Europe in support of Boarding House Reach. His U.S. tour will resume in August starting with a headlining performance at Lollapalooza.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.