It turns out wasps are pretty important after all

I’m not a big fan of wasps, especially after last summer when I got stung over a half dozen times on my head, arm and leg. My husband and son destroyed the nest that they had built in my garden bed with water and dish soap. Afterwards I wondered why the heck mother nature gave us wasps anyway. Turns out, they’re pretty important. Wasps are key to the world’s economy and ecosystems. They help control the population of mites, insects and centipedes including pests that can destroy crops. They’re also specialist pollinators. Figs need wasps and figs are important in tropical ecosystems. There are also 100 species that rely on wasps for pollination. So I will no longer curse wasps and maybe I can work out a deal where they don’t hide in my garden beds.

Why we should learn to love wasps

Yes, that’s my child with a bottle of vinegar & water ready to take care of the wasps.