Is It Ever A Good Idea To Bad Mouth Your Employer?

It might be awkward at the Fox employee summer BBQ for Seth MacFarlane this year. He recently stated he is embarrassed to work for the company! Fox News Channel commentator Tucker Carlson touched off MacFarlane’s comment by saying that viewers should believe the opposite of everything they hear on their competitors’ networks. In response, ” The Family Guy” creator took to Twitter, writing “it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.” Michael Tammero, senior vice president of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, clapped back with the reply, “Yet… NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check… isn’t that right @sethmacfarlane?” Ouch! What do you think? Is it a wise decision to speak negatively about your employer? -Mitch-