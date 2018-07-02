Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds gives health update: “I now live pain free”

In 2016, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds revealed he’d been battling a chronic inflammatory condition known as AS since he was 21 years old. Now, the 30-year-old musician has announced that he’s won that battle.

I’ve spent a decade fighting an auto immune disease that inflamed my joints (AS). I now live pain free, am in full remission & am the healthiest I’ve ever been. I owe it to Brad Feinberg

Correct diet, vitamins & exercise. I’ll share it all w u soon. It’s been life changing for me pic.twitter.com/acYcPSLFMB — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) July 1, 2018

As for how he’s recovered so spectacularly, Reynolds credits “correct diet, vitamins and exercise,” as well as his work with trainer Brad Feinberg. He also shared a before-and-after photo illustrating how much more fit he’s become.

just a few months of changing my lifestyle/diet/exercise and have overcome 2 diseases (UC and AS) that have haunted me for 10 years. No more pain. Sorry for the corny exercise posts but when you live in pain for a decade and someone fixes your body it’s nothing short of a miracle pic.twitter.com/QhYZrHG3s4 — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) July 2, 2018



In addition to enjoying improved health, Reynolds is also enjoying more success than ever. Imagine Dragons are currently on tour behind their hit album Evolve, while his new documentary Believer just premiered on HBO.

