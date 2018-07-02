Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds gives health update: “I now live pain free”

ABC/Randy Holmes

In 2016, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds revealed he’d been battling a chronic inflammatory condition known as AS since he was 21 years old. Now, the 30-year-old musician has announced that he’s won that battle.

As for how he’s recovered so spectacularly, Reynolds credits “correct diet, vitamins and exercise,” as well as his work with trainer Brad Feinberg. He also shared a before-and-after photo illustrating how much more fit he’s become.


In addition to enjoying improved health, Reynolds is also enjoying more success than ever.  Imagine Dragons are currently on tour behind their hit album Evolve, while his new documentary Believer just premiered on HBO.

