Iggy Pop releases new song with Underworld, “Get Your Shirt”

Iggy Pop has released a new song from Teatime Dub Encounters, his collaborative EP with electronic duo Underworld. The track is called “Get Your Shirt,” and is available now for digital download.

According to a press release, “Get Your Shirt” is “a lament to bad decisions, regrettable rips-offs, presidential flirts and unlovable jerks.” If that sounds up your alley, you can also watch the song’s accompanying video above.

“Get Your Shirt” follow the previously released Teatime songs “Bells & Circles” and “I’ll See Big.” The EP will arrive in full on July 27.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.