How to clean front loading washing machines

Front loading washing machines are more energy efficient than top loaders but they can get moldy if you don’t take care of them properly. There are a few basic steps to maintain it, including making sure you’re not using too much detergent. I always use less than recommended. Secondly, leave the door open between loads, that allows it to dry out properly. Clean your front loader every few months. Run a load with two cups of baking soda inside the machine. Then run a load with two cups of plain white vinegar and some essential oil. When those are done, wipe it down. And don’t forget to clean the rubber seal regularly, that can get kind of gunky.

Clean appliances without harmful chemicals