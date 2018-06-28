Here’s your chance to see Radiohead with Edward Norton, again

Back in 2016, Radiohead launched a contest offering fans a chance to win a trip to see the band at New York City’s Madison Square Garden with actor Edward Norton as their date. If you didn’t win back then, you now have another chance.

The British rockers are holding the same contest for their upcoming July 10 show at MSG. Just like the last time, the winner will receive two VIP tickets to watch the show with Norton. To enter, you need to donate $10 to the ACLU through CrowdRise.com. Each $10 you donate will give you another entry.

Three people who probably won’t be entering the contest are the contestants on Wednesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, who all failed to solve a Radiohead-related clue.

The clue, which was part of a category titled “Not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” read, “Are you Kid A-ing me? These alt-rock legends weren’t part of the class of 2018, their first year of eligibility.” One contestant incorrectly guessed “Who are the Beastie Boys?” while the other two couldn’t come up with an answer.

Here’s a idea: Radiohead-themed Jeopardy! hosted by Edward Norton.

