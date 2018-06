NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black & white) Musician Noel Gallagher performs with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Ryman Auditorium on February 27, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

A mansion that used to belong to Noel Gallagher during the height of Oasis’s popularity is up for sale.

Noel bought the North London property in 1996 and dubbed it “Supernova Heights”. The house became legendary for basically being a non-stop party for three years until he left in 1999.

The home has since been re-modeled but will always be known as the house that What’s The Story Morning Glory built. It can be yours for just $4.3 million.

