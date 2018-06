Hi that orange button below, tell me the names of the songs – HERE – and get a shot at seeing Frank Turner in September.

RELATED CONTENT

See Kathy Griffin if you can tell me these songs

Guess Song Sandwich for tickets to see Kathy Griffin

Guess Song Sandwich for Kathy Griffin tickets

Score tickets to Kathy Griffin if you know these songs

See Kathy Griffin if you can tell me these songs

If you can guess these songs, you can get Chris Isaak tickets