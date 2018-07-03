You can have a lighter environmental impact this Fourth of July with a few simple tweaks. If you’re grilling, electric and propane grills are a little cleaner than charcoal, but if you’ve got a charcoal grill, choose coal made from sustainably managed forest trees. Also, chimney charcoal starter is chemical free, unlike lighter fluid. Go heavy on the fruits and veggies, and lighter on the meats. And chose locally grown and raised of both. You can reduce your dinner waste by having guests bring their own dishware, people don’t mind, especially if you’re already doing a potluck. If you have curbside compost, make sure those compostable items really belong in your bin. And finally, if you can skip the fireworks and go to a community gathering, you’ll reduce the amount of smoke and chemicals released in the air. If you do light off your own, pick up all of your garbage before it goes in the storm drains.

5 ways to green your 4th of July