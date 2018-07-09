Goin’ Mobile: Daltrey and Townshend help design limited-edition Who-themed scooters

The Who is teaming up with U.K. scooter manufacturers Scomadi and Universal Music Group’s merchandising company Bravado to create a limited-edition line of themed motor scooters saluting the band and London’s mod movement of the 1960s.

The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are helping to produce a series of designs celebrating important highlights of the band’s career, which will be incorporated into unique versions of Scomadi’s popular Turismo Technica model.

The scooters are expected to be available at Scomadi distributors around the world starting in the fall.

Bravado executive David Boyle says in a statement, “The scooter has long been a symbol of the mod scene and British culture — something immortalized by The Who’s album Quadrophenia, so it’s very special to see its significance embodied in our collaboration together.”

Scomadi co-founder Frank Sanderson adds, “It is a huge honor for Scomadi and an acknowledgement of our high quality of design and styling to be asked to produce our scooters in association with The Who — one of the 20th century’s most influential rock bands who are iconic in the scooter scene.”

Visit Scomadi.com for more details about the scooters.

