GMO apples hit stores in Midwest next month

January 27, 2017 -6:17 AM

Next month, the first GMO apples will hit the stores in the Midwest. They’re created by a Canadian biotech firm and reported to be safe to eat but they’ve been modified so they don’t brown when exposed to oxygen. These apples will be sold pre-sliced and packaged in pouches under the name Arctic Golden Delicious but the only way you’d know they were GMO is by scanning the QR code. They will not be marked as GMO in any other way. In 2015, legislators introduced the Genetically Engineered Food Right-To-Know Act to congress and the overwhelming majority of people who contacted the USDA said they didn’t want these apples approved. The USDA determined that the apples were safe for plants.

http://www.mnn.com/food/healthy-eating/blogs/usda-approves-gmo-apples-that-dont-brown

