Get Back Homeward: Paul McCartney announces three UK tour dates in December

Paul McCartney recently announced that he will kick off a new trek called the Freshen Up tour in September with four Canadian concerts, and now the rock legend has confirmed three shows in his U.K. homeland.

The British dates are scheduled to take place on December 12 in his hometown of Liverpool, on December 14 in Glasgow, Scotland, and on December 16 in London.

The Glasgow show will be McCartney’s first performance in Scotland since 2010, while his most recent concerts in Liverpool and London took place in May 2015 during his Out There world tour. McCartney will be promoting his latest studio album, Egypt Station, on the Freshen Up tour. The record will be released on September 7.

“There’s nothing like performing in front of your home crowd, especially when it’s been a while,” McCartney says in a statement. “I can’t wait to finish the year on such a high by partying in Liverpool, Glasgow and London. We’ve freshened up the show since our last time round and we are excited to get to play some of our new songs alongside some of the favorites.”

Tickets to the U.K. dates go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 16, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be offered through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program starting Wednesday, July 11, at 10 a.m. local time at VerifiedFan.Ticketmaster.com/PaulMcCartney.

Besides the Canadian and U.K. dates, Sir Paul also will be playing two headlining sets at the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival, scheduled for October 5-7 and October 12-14 in Austin, Texas. The exact dates of his ACL festival performances haven’t been announced.

Here are all of McCartney’s confirmed 2018 concerts:

9/17 — Quebec City, QC, Canada, the Videotron Centre

9/20 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Bell Centre

9/28 — Winnipeg, MB, Canada, Bell MTS Place

9/30 — Edmonton, AB, Canada, Rogers Place

10/5-7, 12-14 — Austin, TX, Zilker Park – ACL Music Festival

12/12 — Liverpool, U.K., Echo Arena

12/14 — Glasgow, U.K., SSE Hydro

12/16 — London, U.K., O2 Arena

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.