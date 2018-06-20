George And Amal Clooney Give $100K To Help Migrant Children
By Corey Foley
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 9:32 AM
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In the wake of children being separated from their families at the US-Mexico border, George and Amal Clooney are doing what they can to help.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice has donated $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

The Clooneys stated“At some point in the future our children will ask us: ‘Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?’ And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood.”

They continued, “We can’t change this administration’s policy but we can help defend the victims of it.”

