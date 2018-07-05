Garbage’s Shirley Manson details past experience with self-harm in “New York Times” op-ed

Garbage‘s Shirley Manson has written an op-ed for The New York Times detailing her experience with cutting herself and self-harm.

In the piece, Manson reveals that the first time she cut herself was as a teenager, when she was in a toxic relationship with a “nasty, misogynistic” boyfriend.

“I had an enemy. I had a knife,” she writes. “And the future was ours.”

“The problem of course with any practice of self-harm is that once you choose to indulge in it, you get better, more efficient, at it,” Manson continues. “I started to hurt myself more regularly. The cuts got deeper. I hid the scars under my stockings and never breathed a word about it to anyone.”

After she got out of that relationship, Manson says, “the cutting abruptly stopped.” Years later, however, while touring Europe with Garbage in support of their hit 1998 album Version 2.0, the urge to harm herself returned.

“The mental anguish I was inflicting on myself was extreme and drove me half out of my mind,” she recalls. “In hysterical, extreme moments, I thought if I could just get my hands upon a tiny little knife, it would bring some relief and I would be able to handle the stress.”

Manson continues, “Mercifully — most likely because of the rigorous demands of touring and an understanding that cutting myself was not something I really wanted to get back into — I managed to resist the compulsion to harm myself again.”

“Today I try to remain vigilant against these old thought patterns,” she says. “I vow to hold my ground. I choose to speak up. I attempt to be kind, not only to myself but also to other people. I surround myself with those who treat me well.”

