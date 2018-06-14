Flour can clean grout and shine stainless steel sinks

Flour was a cleaner, who knew. For years I’ve cleaned my sink, tile, oven and even my sewing area with baking soda. But I came across an article praising the cleaning ability of flour. Apparently flour is great at cleaning grout and works well for polishing a stainless steel sink. According to the author, the flour shines up stainless steel sinks and restores the reflective surface. You should clean the sink out first with something like Bon Ami, but then all you need is about a quarter cup of flower to shine it up.

