Watch Florence + The Machine Pull A “Cirque Du Soleil” On “The Late Show” By Mitch Elliott | Jun 28, 2018 @ 10:55 AM Florence really got her steps in during this performance! She really covers a lot of stage space when she sings…I love it! -Mitch- SHARE RELATED CONTENT Disney Looking For Extras For Movie Filming In Portland Jerry Seinfeld Says Roseanne Barr Firing Was “Overkill” Ed Sheeran Stops Sold-Out Concert TWICE For A Bathroom Break MTV Confirms A “Daria” Reboot Along With “The Real World” George And Amal Clooney Give $100K To Help Migrant Children Is It Ever A Good Idea To Bad Mouth Your Employer?