If you own a business, you’re likely looking for ways to cut cost. Here are some ideas to cut your energy costs at work. The first one is easy and you probably do it at home, turn off the lights when they’re not in use. Or turn off the lights all together if natural daylight fills the space. This can reduce your lighting expenses up to 40%. Set computers, monitors, printers, copiers and other office equipment to sleep when they’re not in use. If there’s nobody there at night or weekends, set the thermostats back, and adjust temperatures seasonally too. Programmable thermostats will automatically do that and cash incentives may be available for installation.

Energy saving tips for the office