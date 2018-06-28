Ed Sheeran sued for $100 million, accused of ripping off Marvin Gaye
Ever since Ed Sheeran released his Grammy-winning hit “Thinking Out Loud,” people have remarked upon its similarity to Marvin Gaye‘s classic tune “Let’s Get It On.”  Now, Ed and his co-writer, Amy Wadge, have been hit with a $100 million lawsuit alleging copyright infringement.

The suit wasn’t filed by the estate of the late Motown legend, but rather, by the company that owns one-third of the copyright rights of the late Edward Townsend, the guy who co-wrote “Let’s Get It On” with Gaye.

The suit, filed in New York, alleges that “Thinking Out Loud” copies “various elements” of “Let’s Get It On,” including “melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping.”

The suit asks for $100 million in damages, as well as costs and attorney’s fees.  That figure represents all the money that Ed has made from the song in any way, shape or form, including via ringtones, streaming, downloads, public performances, merchandising and more.

Townsend’s heirs originally filed suit in 2016 over the same song, but that case was dismissed.

ABC Radio has reached out to Ed’s representatives for comment.

