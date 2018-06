Ed Sheeran may be on a world tour performing concerts in front of sold-out crowds, but he’s still human. The singer stopped his concert last night, not once, but twice because he needed to pee.

When returning back to the stage to the 60,000 in attendance, he apologized to the crowd saying, “I’ve been gigging since I was 14 and I’ve never done that before… and now I do it in front of 60,000 people.”

Apparently, the singer had had a lot of water before hitting the stage.