Don’t put these items in your home recycling bin

Did you read the Willamette Week article on recycling in Portland. Portlanders want to recycle everything, which seems great, but it’s not. There are items that should never go into your recycling bin for various reasons, mostly because it causes more work for people trying to sort our recycling. Here are common items that end up in the recycling bin but shouldn’t. Plastic bags, plastic film and wrappers. Paper and plastic drink cups, straws and coffee cups. Frozen food boxes and trays. To-go containers and clamshells. Styrofoam and diapers. Yes, diapers have ended up in the recycling bin too many times. So don’t put any of those items in the recycling bin. If you have questions about what does and doesn’t go in your home recycling, compost and garbage bins, call Metro.

Do not put these items in your home recycling bin

Metro’s Find A Recycler tool

Call Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline: 503-234-3000