Don’t make these food storage mistakes

Food waste is hard on the environment and can put a dent in your wallet. There are little things you can do to help prevent food waste in your house. One things is as simple as knowing what goes in the fridge and what doesn’t. Tomatoes, melons, potatoes, garlic, citrus and onions should not go in the refrigerator. Put those in a cool, dry place instead. If you wash your produce as soon as you bring it home, make sure you dry it before you store it. Otherwise it’ll get moldy. When you buy new food, rotate older food to the front so it’ll be eaten first. And don’t forget to put leftovers front and center in clear containers so they’re not forgotten.

How to store food so it lasts longer