DIY heat blocking curtain

Ok DIYers, I’ve got an easy project for you today. If you’ve got a south or west facing window or door that lets in the sunshine and a lot of heat in the summer, you can make a heat blocking curtain. These curtains reflect the sunlight so your side stays cool. All you need are a few emergency blankets or those windshield blockers, some tape, grommets and crimper, and curtain hangers. This curtain can be hung behind another curtain and if you’ve just got a short window, you could even set up a car windshield blocker in the window without hanging it. Hanging a heat blocking window can save you money on your electric bill and keep you cooler this summer, all for the cost of under $10.

How to make heat blocking curtains