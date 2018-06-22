DIY heat blocking curtain
By Peggy LaPoint
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 6:45 AM

Ok DIYers, I’ve got an easy project for you today. If you’ve got a south or west facing window or door that lets in the sunshine and a lot of heat in the summer, you can make a heat blocking curtain. These curtains reflect the sunlight so your side stays cool. All you need are a few emergency blankets or those windshield blockers, some tape, grommets and crimper, and curtain hangers. This curtain can be hung behind another curtain and if you’ve just got a short window, you could even set up a car windshield blocker in the window without hanging it. Hanging a heat blocking window can save you money on your electric bill and keep you cooler this summer, all for the cost of under $10.

How to make heat blocking curtains

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ways to cool off your house A plastic straw ban may be coming to Portland Relax germaphobes and keep your dishtowels clean Don’t make these food storage mistakes It turns out wasps are pretty important after all How to clean front loading washing machines