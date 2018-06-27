Death Cab for Cutie channels Bob Dylan

ABC/Randy HolmesDeath Cab for Cutie has released a new lyric video for “Gold Rush,” the lead single from the band’s upcoming album Thank You for Today. The clip, streaming now on YouTube, reflects the song’s message about gentrification in the band’s hometown of Seattle: It features frontman Ben Gibbard standing in front of a construction site while flipping through large cards displaying the lyrics of “Gold Rush.”

Visually, the video is also a nod to Bob Dylan‘s iconic “Subterranean Homesick Blues” visual, which pioneered the holding-cards-with-lyrics style of video. It was also famously used by the band INXS for their song “Mediate.”

“I’ve had this realization only recently that so many of my memories are tied to my geography,” Gibbard says of “Gold Rush.” “And when that geography changes, it’s as if you’re not only coming to terms with the passage of time, but it’s as if you’re losing those people and that time in your life all over again.”

He adds, “Cities are in constant flux, and I’m not claiming victimhood in this, but the speed at which Seattle is changing, and people of color and creative communities are being pushed out, is alarming.”

Thank You for Today, the follow-up to 2015’s Kintsugi, arrives on August 17.

