Dan Auerbach and The Shins collaborator Richard Swift has died

Musician Richard Swift, who played in The Shins and on several Dan Auerbach projects, has died. He was 41.

Auerbach confirmed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday morning, writing, “Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know…I will miss you my friend.”

“He was the funniest person we ever met, one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with and we feel so honored to have known him,” Auerbach and The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney add in a joint statement. “RIP Richard.”

Last month, it was revealed that Swift had been hospitalized in Tacoma, Washington and was battling an unspecified “serious medical condition.” A GoFundMe page was launched to help him pay for his medical bills.

Swift played keyboards in The Shins from 2011 to 2016, and he joined The Black Keys as a touring member in 2014. He also played percussion in Auerbach’s band The Arcs.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.