Cut your plastic usage for Plastic Free July

It’s Plastic Free July, a month to focus on single use disposable plastics and how you can reduce your plastic use. Want to challenge yourself? The first week I’ll focus on the low hanging fruit, the easiest ways to reduce your plastic waste. It’s stuff that you’ve been hearing for years but maybe haven’t put it into practice regularly. Put your coffee mug, reusable water bottle and grocery totes by your keys so you don’t forget them tomorrow. Sticking to these three changes and making them a daily habit positively impacts the waterways and landfills. By the way, that coffee mug can also hold your iced coffee, so no need to get a plastic cup for those either.

Plastic Free July