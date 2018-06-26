Corey’s Diary 6/26/18: The Day Has Finally Arrived By Corey Foley | Jun 26, 2018 @ 12:07 PM I am happy and sweaty all at the same time. backyard BBQBYOBCoreycorey's diaryfoleylake oswegomoving SHARE RELATED CONTENT Corey’s Diary 6/25/18: I Gained 4 Lbs Ed Sheeran Stops Sold-Out Concert TWICE For A Bathroom Break Stuff To Do in PDX Corey’s Diary 6/22/18: I Have Decided To Be Naughty MTV Confirms A “Daria” Reboot Along With “The Real World” Corey’s Diary 6/22/18: Did I Just Resort to Vigilante Justice?