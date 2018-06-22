Coming & Going: Neflix July 2018

If you’re a big fan of the Lethal Weapon franchise, you’d better head to Netflix right away. All four films will disappear from the streaming service on July 1st. As a side note, all FIVE of the Bring it On movies are leaving, too.

But hey, on the bright side, there’s new episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and Happy Gilmore on the way!

Here’s a full list of what’s leaving and coming to Netflix in July.

LEAVING:

Leaving July 1

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Leaving July 2

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Leaving 7/8/18

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 9

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Leaving July 11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving July 14

Wild Hogs

Leaving July 15

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving July 16

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving July 29

The Den

Leaving July 30

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State

ARRIVING :

* Netflix Original

July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup*

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6

Anne with an E: Season 2*

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed*

First Team: Juventus: Part B*

Free Rein: Season 2*

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2*

Sacred Games*

Samantha!*

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course*

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter*

The Skin of The Wolf*

White Fang*

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords: Season 2*

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

How It Ends*

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now*

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush*

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants*

July 15

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2*

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2*

July 20

Amazing Interiors*

Dark Tourist*

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose*

Father of the Year*

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4*

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot*

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After*

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1*

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2*

July 22

An Education

Disney’s Bolt

July 24

The Warning*

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial*

July 27

Cupcake & Dino – General Services*

Extinction*

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6*

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome*

The Bleeding Edge*

The Worst Witch: Season 2*

Welcome to the Family*

July 28

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

July 29

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

July 30

A Very Secret Service: Season 2*

July 31