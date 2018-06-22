Coming & Going: Neflix July 2018

If you’re a big fan of the Lethal Weapon franchise, you’d better head to Netflix right away. All four films will disappear from the streaming service on July 1st. As a side note, all FIVE of the Bring it On movies are leaving, too.
But hey, on the bright side, there’s new episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and Happy Gilmore on the way!
Here’s a full list of what’s leaving and coming to Netflix in July.
LEAVING:
Leaving July 1
Alive
Along Came Polly
An Honest Liar
Beerfest
Before Midnight
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cocktail
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Women
Michael Clayton
Midnight in Paris
Mixed Signals
More Than a Game
Pandemic
Piglet’s Big Movie
Rugrats Go Wild
Scary Movie
Scream 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Art of War
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
Leaving July 2
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Leaving 7/8/18
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
Leaving July 9
Ratchet and Clank
Serena
Leaving July 11
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Leaving July 14
Wild Hogs
Leaving July 15
Convergence
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
Leaving July 16
Changeling
Wanted
Leaving July 29
The Den
Leaving July 30
A Cinderella Story
Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
Swing State
ARRIVING :
* Netflix Original
July 1
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1
July 3
The Comedy Lineup*
July 5
Blue Valentine
July 6
Anne with an E: Season 2*
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed*
First Team: Juventus: Part B*
Free Rein: Season 2*
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2*
Sacred Games*
Samantha!*
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course*
The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter*
The Skin of The Wolf*
White Fang*
July 7
Scream 4
July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
July 10
Drug Lords: Season 2*
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
How It Ends*
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now*
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush*
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants*
July 15
Bonusfamiljen: Season 2*
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2*
July 20
Amazing Interiors*
Dark Tourist*
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose*
Father of the Year*
Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4*
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot*
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After*
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1*
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2*
July 22
An Education
Disney’s Bolt
July 24
The Warning*
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial*
July 27
Cupcake & Dino – General Services*
Extinction*
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6*
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome*
The Bleeding Edge*
The Worst Witch: Season 2*
Welcome to the Family*
July 28
Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men
July 29
Her
Sofia the First: Season 4
July 30
A Very Secret Service: Season 2*
July 31
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3*