Classic albums by Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles among best-selling vinyl discs of 2018 so far

Nielsen Music’s Mid-Year Report is here, tallying the best-selling music releases for the first half of 2018. While various contemporary pop and hip-hop acts dominate most of the tallies, some older acts’ catalog releases have made a significant impact on one particular category: the top-selling vinyl albums.

Michael Jackson‘s Thriller, which happens to be the best-selling album of all time, landed at #4 on Nielsen’s list of most-purchased vinyl discs of 2018 so far. Another disc that’s among the best-selling albums of all time — Fleetwood Mac‘s 1977 classic Rumours — is #5 on the tally.

Prince and the Revolution‘s soundtrack to the 1984 film Purple Rain is in eighth place, and rounding out the top 10 is The Beatles‘ landmark 1967 album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

It’s also worth mentioning that the 2014 soundtrack album Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1, which is packed with hits and gems by various 1970s artists, is #3 on the list.

The best-selling vinyl album for the first half of 2018 is a new release, ex-White Stripes frontman Jack Black‘s latest studio effort, Boarding House Reach, which has sold 37,000 copies.

Here is the full mid-year list of the top-10 best-selling vinyl albums:

1. Jack White, Boarding House Reach — 37,000

2. Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. — 30,000

3. Various artists, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 (Soundtrack) — 28,000

4. Michael Jackson, Thriller — 28,000

5. Fleetwood Mac, Rumours — 28,000

6. Panic! at the Disco, Pray for the Wicked — 26,000

7. Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods — 26,000

8. Prince and the Revolution, Purple Rain (Soundtrack) — 25,000

9. Amy Winehouse, Back to Black — 25,000

10. The Beatles, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band — 23,000

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.