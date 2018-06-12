Chile to ban plastic bags

Chile is about to become the first South American country to ban plastic bags after their House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to pass a law that would push a year’s time for big retailers to make the switch. At first the ban was going to be focused on the coastal cities but Chile’s president Sebastian Pinera pushed it to include the entire country. Pinera then tweeted out that it was a fundamental step to take better care of Chile and the planet. Chile has over 2600 miles of coastline and I’m sure it’s common for plastic bags to end up in the ocean. And studies have shown that these bans on plastic bags are working as the number of plastic bags found on the seabed has dropped significantly.

