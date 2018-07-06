Check Out Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Shirtless Pic…You Won’t Believe It
By Corey Foley
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 11:33 AM

Reynolds is doing well after a battle with an auto-immune disease thanks to some lifestyle changes.

Dan revealed his new shape with a shirtless pic on Instagram. In the caption, he explained that he’s made some changes in his diet, exercise and lifestyle in order to help him combat the auto-immune disease he’s been suffering from, Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS).

Reynolds continued to open up with his struggle with the painful condition on Twitter, along with several other shirtless pictures of him performing live in concert. He wrote, “I’ve spent a decade fighting an auto immune disease that inflamed my joints (AS). I now live pain free, am in full remission & am the healthiest I’ve ever been. I owe it to Brad Feinberg Correct diet, vitamins & exercise. I’ll share it all w u soon. It’s been life changing for me.”

