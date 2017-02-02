Changes coming for the Oregon Bottle Bill

Oregon’s Bottle Bill was the first one in the nation when it was introduced in 1971. It was created to address a growing litter problem across the state, from our beaches and highways to other public places. In 2009 the law was expanded to add bottled water. This April, the law will expand again and increase the deposit/refund to 10 cents. The increase is the result of low redemption rates for two consecutive years. So on April 1st, the refund will increase to 10 cents per container. There will be another change on January 1st of next year when all beverage containers except distilled liquor, wine, dairy or plant-based milk and infant formula will include a deposit.

