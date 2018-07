The first BYOB is in the books!

ZZ Ward played in Sarah Russell‘s backyard in Lake Oswego on Saturday – and the day couldn’t have been more perfect!

Sarah’s friends and family were treated to live music from ZZ Ward, beer from Pelican Brewing, great food from Golden Valley Brewing and drinks from 7-Up. Sarah also received a new Traeger grill from The Grill Center.

Check out more pics from BYOB #1 here.

And click here to find out about the next BYOB. We’d love to come hang in your backyard.