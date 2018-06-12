Biodegradable six-pack rings

Plastic six-pack rings have been around for decades. They’re not recyclable and many of us are good about cutting them up before we throw them away. We’ve seen enough photos of birds, seals and turtles caught up in those small rings of plastic. Now a Florida brewery has created a six-pack ring that can either biodegrade or be snacked on safely by wildlife. Saltwater Brewery developed the rings, made from wheat and barley, with a start up called E6PR. They’re expensive to manufacture and they’re hoping other breweries will buy them to help keep the cost down. Last year at a Florida beach cleanup, more than 170 plastic six-pack rings were picked up. We’ll see how many we pick up during Paint the Town Green on Saturday.

Six-pack

photo courtesy of Saltwater Brewery