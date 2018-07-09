“Billboard” 200 round-up: Florence + the Machine, Gorillaz grab top-10 debuts; Guns N’ Roses’ “Appetite” returns

This week’s Billboard 200 features significant debuts from new albums by Florence + the Machine and Gorillaz, as well as the return of Guns N’ Roses‘ 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction.

Florence’s new effort High As Hope starts at number two on the chart with a total of 84,000 equivalent album units, 74,000 of which were traditional album sales. The British group’s last album, 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Gorillaz follows at number four with their new album The Now Now, which moved 63,000 units, 52,000 of which were traditional album sales. The Now Now follows the animated band’s 2017 album Humanz, which bowed at number two on the chart.

Coming in at number 10 is Appetite, which returns to the Billboard 200 thanks to a lavish, deluxe reissue released on June 29. Combining sales of the reissue and the original, GNR’s classic album moved a total of 33,000 units, an increase of over 1,500 percent.

Finally, last week’s number-one album, Panic! at the Disco‘s Pray for the Wicked, drops to number nine on the Billboard 200 with a total of 35,000 units.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.