#BigFixPDX Traffic-Maggeden

Significant delays are coming our way starting Sunday, as ODOT begins major summer construction projects for I-5 & I-84 through August.

Three of the bridges that connect I-5 and I-84 will be closed, at different times, over the next month.  ODOT warns that the delays could last up to three hours at a time, with backups going all the way into the Columbia River Gorge.

Recommendations for dealing with the #BigFixPDX from ODOT include adjusting work schedules, telecommuting, using mass transit and riding a bike to work.  Even better, ODOT suggest just taking a vacation during this time.

The closures:

  1. 10 p.m. Sunday, July 8 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 23: I-5 southbound ramp to I-84 eastbound closed
  2. 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6: I-84 westbound to I-5 northbound closed
  3. 10 p.m. Friday, July 27 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2: Only one lane open on I-84 westbound from Lloyd Center to I-5. The far left lane will remain open during this period.
  4. 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27: I-84 westbound to I-5 southbound closed leaving only one lane of I-84 westbound open from Lloyd Center to I-5. The far right lane will remain open during this period.

Get more details on the closures here. Or check out the detours and closures map below:

