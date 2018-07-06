Antibiotic resistant bacteria found in majority of supermarket meat

Did you see the headline last week, “Superbugs show up in nearly 80% of supermarket meat”. Because of their over-use of antibiotics, factory farms are breeding grounds for antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The World Health Organization calls antibiotic resistance a serious threat to global health and food security. Without effective antibiotics, the world would face an unthinkable health crisis, unfortunately that reality hasn’t pushed the United States to stop allowing meat producers to give antibiotics to healthy animals. So, once again, it’s up to us to protect ourselves. The easiest way to do that is to focus on a more plant-based diet. Reducing meat consumption has a positive impact on the health of our bodies and the earth. When you do eat meat, choose organic and meat raised without antibiotics.

