How To Enable KINK’s Alexa Skill

Do you have an Alexa device? You can now stream KINK and listen to our station and podcasts while you’re getting dinner ready in the kitchen. Simply say, ‘Alexa, enable 101.9 KINK Skill…’

It’s a whole new way to listen to 101.9 KINK.

WHAT IS AN ALEXA SKILL?

+ Amazon’s voice service is called Alexa. Much like your phone has an “app”, your Amazon devices (Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Tap, Echo Show, etc) have skills. Users interact with their Alexa enabled device via skills.

+ Skills can be “default” – meaning they come pre-enabled on your Alexa device, or they can be “custom”. Custom skills are searchable in the Alexa Skills Store and offer a more robust feature set.

ARE CUSTOM ALEXA SKILLS FREE FOR ALEXA USERS?

+ Yes, custom Alexa skills are free for users to enable and interact with on their Alexa-enabled devices.

HOW DO I ENABLE THE CUSTOM ALEXA SKILL FOR 101.9 KINK?

To enable, you have three ways to enable the 101.9 KINK skill:

+ Search Amazon.com/skills for 101.9 KINK SKILLS & enable. Or click here.

+ Open the Alexa companion app on your mobile device, search for the 101.9 KINK skill & click enable.

+ Say “Alexa, enable 101.9 KINK skill”

ONCE MY SKILL IS ENABLED, HOW DO I USE IT?

+ Simply say “Alexa, open 101.9 KINK”

+ If you say “Alexa, play 101.9 KINK”, you will likely open the TuneIn skill. If you want 101.9 KINK skill to open, giving you access to the live stream and more, make sure to say “Alexa, open 101.9 KINK.”

+ Skills have sets of features/abilities that you can access simply by asking. Until you are familiar with a skill’s abilities, use Help or Options voice commands to hear what a skill can do. When you know what features are available, ask for your specific course of action.

ENABLE the skill now to LISTEN LIVE!