Add moisture to your home without a humidifier

Dry skin in the winter is not just an annoyance, it can be painful. We used to have a humidifier when I was growing up in Wisconsin to help keep moisture in the air. There are some ways to add moisture to your home without one. Believe it or not, hanging wet clothes can help. If you have a drying rack, consider putting some clothes on that to dry. You’ll save energy, and wear and tear on your clothing. Houseplants can help. Plants naturally release moisture and Boston ferns have great humidifying capabilities. Just make sure you water and mist your plants regularly. Another easy thing to do is add a ceramic dish or pan of water near heat sources. The heat evaporates the water that then adds moisture to the air.

