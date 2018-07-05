A smiling Billy Corgan returns to Disneyland

In July 2015, US Weekly published a photo of Billy Corgan riding the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster at Disneyland while looking less than happy. Of course, the internet being the internet, Sad Billy Corgan became a meme, Infinite Sadness puns were made, and even Family Guy made fun of the picture.

Now, almost exactly three years later, Corgan has returned to the scene of the meme, this time with a smile.

On his Instagram, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman shared a picture of himself and his son at Disneyland, looking like he’s having a considerably better time than the last go-round.



Outside of his triumphant return to Disneyland, Corgan should have plenty to smile about, as he, along with original Pumpkins members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, are about to launch their first tour together in nearly 20 years. The trek, dubbed the Shiny and Oh So Bright tour, begins July 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.